LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 20 article on UPI reports on a study that found a link between obesity and increased risk for a second incidence of breast cancer. The study surveyed about 6,500 women who were treated for cancer. After seven years, 822 of the women developed a second bout of cancer. The cause for second cancer in about 60 percent of cases was determined to be obesity-related. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says that the findings are unsurprising as obesity has been linked for decades to an increasing number of life-threatening conditions, including many forms of cancer. However, the clinic says that evidence suggesting that obesity is statistically likely to cause repeat incidences of cancer further underscores the need for patients to consider medical treatment for weight loss.
West Medical says that losing significant amounts of weight without medical intervention is quite possible for the most strong-willed patients though the effort required is enormous; the problem is maintaining that weight loss indefinitely. The center says that it is common for many people to lose ten, fifteen, and even dozens of pounds in a tight timeframe, only to see that progress quickly reverse as the body begins to fight what it perceives to be the onset of starvation and encourages weight gains in many ways, including by increasing the appetite.
West Medical notes that people who lose substantial amounts of weight often end up fighting their bodies. Biological mechanisms in the body can sense weight loss and reduced caloric intake, which signals the body to ramp up hunger hormone production, resulting in near insatiable hunger.
The weight loss center says this process likely provided some sort of evolutionary benefit to our ancestors, giving early peoples an indomitable drive to survive. However, the effect is counterproductive in an era where finding food is as simple as walking back to the pantry or refrigerator. West Medical adds that this is not a matter of willpower either; the processes at work here are instinctual, incessant, and virtually unbeatable without intervention.
The center says that the good news is that individuals struggling with obesity do have options. Bariatric surgery is a proven method for achieving and maintaining rapid weight loss safely. West Medical says that sleeve gastrectomy, aka a gastric sleeve, is an outstanding example. The surgery is believed to target areas of the stomach responsible for hunger hormone production and as a result, allows patients to fight obesity without the nagging feelings of hunger to halt or reverse weight loss progress. West Medical notes that patients who lose considerable amounts of weight often see their risk for life-threatening diseases reduce as well, further exemplifying why losing weight is so important.
