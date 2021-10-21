NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Software Market by End-user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the life science software market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 5.10 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increasing need for improving operational efficiency and increasing technological innovations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing data security and privacy concerns will challenge market growth.
The life science software market report is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for life science software in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Cegedim SA
- Dassault Systemes SE
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Model N Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
Life Science Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.48%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corp., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
