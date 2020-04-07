MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of COVID-19 has families spending more time together than ever but aside from going outside for walks and games, family workouts can be hard to come by – until now. Life Time, the nation's premier health and wellness brand, which serves more than 600,000 kids every month, has just launched four family-focused classes to help keep families healthy and active together at home. The addition adds to Life Time's widely popular on-demand fitness classes, which launched within a week of the clubs nationwide closings on March 17, getting up to 50,000 streams daily.
The four classes offer a range of easy-to-follow classes for kids and toddlers of all ages and vary in length from 4 to 30 minutes. From gentle and calming yoga flows to energy-burning HIIT classes, families can choose how they want to come together to stay fit, focused and having fun.
Family classes, based on Life Time's signature formats, are available to anyone via my.lifetime.life and the Life Time YouTube channel, in addition to the Life Time member app. Classes include:
- Family Shred: A combination of cardio and strength, this workout is designed to work the entire body in one dynamic class. Geared for ages 5+.
- Family HIIT: Burn off some energy with high intensity interval training for the whole family. All you need is space to move. Geared for ages 5+.
- Family Yoga: Take the whole family on a yoga journey. Find your breath and follow along as you flow through this kid-friendly practice. Geared for ages 2+.
- Family Meditation: Challenge your family's reactive mind and anchor your attention to the rhythm of your breath with this kid-friendly 4 minute meditation. Geared for ages 3+.
"Life Time is known for our kids' programming, and it was important for us to continue to meet our families where they are and provide valuable and engaging classes they can do together," says Jessica Feldman, group fitness marketing manager, Life Time. "Our family classes are designed to engage both toddlers and elementary aged kids, and even tweens with yoga with well-rounded offerings to teach them healthy habits for years to come."
In addition to the launch of the new family-focused classes, Life Time has more than 30 complimentary on-demand workouts for adults available to be streamed on my.lifetime.life, the Life Time YouTube channel and its member app. The company also recently launched a complimentary Life Time Virtual Training offering, available to members via the Life Time member app. Additional on-demand and virtual offerings are in progress.
Life Time athletic resorts are currently temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members are not being charged during this time. The reopening of clubs will be based on guidance from national and state agencies.
About Life Time®, Inc.
As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.