SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a leading virtual care platform provider, announced its integration of products from AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, to enhance their remote cardiac monitoring solutions for healthcare consumers and patients located outside traditional care settings.
The addition of AliveCor's KardiaMobile with Life365's tech-enabled healthcare platform brings clinical grade solutions to the hands of healthcare consumers at economical prices. This enhances the health systems' flow of patient data with timely information collected outside the clinical setting between in-office visits, while allowing economic benefit from current reimbursement and improving financial models of care.
Life365 is focused on the next generation of Remote Patient Monitoring, emphasizing economics and scalability to larger patient populations, while balancing quality of care and cost of solution integration. Life365's mission is to assemble a select range of quality health care solutions and services designed for home use. This enables the health systems to use lighter, cost-effective, consumer driven solutions to track and intervene in a patient's therapy much earlier and avoid more costly, complex care scenarios.
"Life365 is thrilled to have completed this integration and partnership with AliveCor," said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. "Innovators like Dr. Dave Albert and the team at AliveCor have been working diligently to bring quality clinical grade solutions to the market that are accepted by patients and trusted by healthcare professionals. It's extremely important to start aligning these consumer driven solutions today, on a common platform that integrates seamlessly from the patient's home to the providers, to support emerging initiatives such as Hospital@Home, Telehealth platforms moving from episodic care to on-going interventions for chronic care, and the changing role of the retail Pharmacist, especially in rural locations."
"KardiaMobile can detect more arrhythmias, with more accuracy, than any other personal ECG," said Mark Bogart, Senior Vice President of US Healthcare at AliveCor. "Integration of our AI-driven technology with platforms like Life365 enables high fidelity remote cardiac monitoring at scale."
About Life365
The Life365 Virtual Care platform integrates health systems with healthcare solution/service providers and logistics companies to deliver a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging a growing patient population at home – and beyond. The platform enables health professionals to remotely manage patients with a variety of disease states and offers consumer apps for self-managing their health and wellness. Life365 is headed by an experienced, industry recognized team, recently selected as a Finalist for a 2021 Edison Award for their work in addressing COVID-19. The team's previous "Connected Health" Company was acquired by Alere (now Abbott). Life365 is the major patent holder of the next generation of Wearables, Sensors and Patches driven by Machine Learning / AI, driving the next generation of Remote Patient Monitoring to scale.
For more information regarding Life365, please visit http://www.life365.health.
About AliveCor
AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.
