SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a leading virtual care platform provider, is proud to announce today that their solutions have received a 2021 Edison Award (Silver) in the category of COVID-19 Innovations: Mobilizing for Emergency Responses. The recognition highlights the integration of solutions and services for virtual care on a common platform. The Life365 team collaborated with their partners at American Medical Response (AMR), a leader in emergency medical services, and avixena Population Health Solutions, a SaaS provider of evidence-based population health management tools, to offer a set of solutions that could help ease pressure on hospital emergency rooms and reduce exposure to COVID-19 with at-home patient monitoring.
"We're excited to be selected as an Edison Award recipient," said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. "We worked quickly in 2020 to work with our partners, AMR and avixena Population Health Solutions, to put together a range of home monitoring services for COVID, offering support from AMR nurse call centers to help people stay away from the Emergency Room, and limit the exposure to COVID-19 for frontline workers and patients. Avixena created a COVID-19 screening app using protocols to help assess individuals that may be showing symptoms of COVID-19 and pointing them to the appropriate resources to help slow the spread of the virus. This was supported by Life365 Covid Kits with thermometers and pulse oximeters to help monitor patients diagnosed with the virus and expedite recovery at home – as well as undiagnosed individuals at risk, proactively monitoring their vitals."
The Edison Awards highlight top-tier new product innovation, service development and human-centered design. Finalists for the Edison awards were chosen as the "best of the best" by 3,000 of the world's top senior business executives, academics and innovation professionals.
"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."
The Life365 Virtual Care platform integrates health systems with healthcare solution / service providers and logistics companies to deliver a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging a growing patient population at home – and beyond. The platform enables health professionals to remotely manage patients with a variety of disease states and offers consumer apps for self-managing their health and wellness. Life365 is headed by an industry recognized team with deep experience in remote healthcare technology. The founding team's previous "Connected Health" Company was acquired by Alere (now Abbott). Life365 is also a major patent holder of the next generation of intelligent, AI driven wearables, sensors and patches that will enable the next generation of virtual care.
Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.
