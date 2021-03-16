SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a leading virtual care platform provider, today announced a partnership with White Plains Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Westchester County, New York, to deliver remote care for patients located outside of the hospital and traditional care settings.
The partnership will further serve to empower patients by providing them with the information and tools to be more aware and proactive with their health. Additionally, the remote care system will enhance the virtual health care experience as providers will have expanded access to patient information in nearly real-time, allowing for modifications to care plans between visits.
Life365 will initially provide connected care kits curated with a variety of biometric devices (weight scale, blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, pulse oximeters, spirometers, etc.) that are connected to the cloud in a variety of ways, including via a consumer smart phone app, preconfigured smart devices and digital assistants. Patients will be able to track their data and understand the trends over time and the information transmitted by a patient at home will be reviewed by White Plains Hospital physicians and their care teams. The information can be flagged, and immediate action can be undertaken if the data indicates the patient's urgent need for treatment.
The initial kits being deployed for White Plains Hospital users include a respiratory bundle that includes pulse oximeters, spirometers and blood pressure cuffs. The respiratory bundle will allow lung specialists on staff at White Plains Hospital to treat patients with respiratory diseases like COPD and Asthma in their homes, improving outcomes for some of our most vulnerable patients. The kits will also allow the Hospital's pulmonary team to guide in-home respiratory treatments and assess the lung function of individuals in real-time, adjusting their treatments in order to keep them out of the hospital.
"We are thrilled to have Life365 as a partner, especially as we continue to expand our digital health service offerings," said Jonathan Bandel, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at White Plains Hospital. "Our focus has always been on delivering an exceptional patient experience, with our informed consumers at the center of our care system. Life365 furthers that aim by making our patients true collaborators in their care journey and enables our highly skilled physicians and care teams to proactively partner in delivering patient-specific interventions."
"As we continue to define how digital health is utilized to connect individuals outside the four walls of the hospital, we have to work with people-centered innovators, like the administration at White Plains, to address overcoming challenges in creating a unified care experience, equal or better to traditional in-person care," said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. "Life365's mission is to help eliminate the friction points in scaling care to home, including selecting the appropriate connected solutions for specific populations, deploying those solutions, integrating the solutions into the clinical workflow, and improving engagement for individuals surrounding their care. By eliminating these friction points, we can help White Plains Hospital deliver more cost-effective, efficient care, and address the needs of a broader population of patients."
About Life365
The Life365 Virtual Care platform integrates health systems with healthcare solution/service providers and logistics companies to deliver a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging a growing patient population at home – and beyond. The platform enables health professionals to remotely manage patients with a variety of disease states and offers consumer apps for self-managing their health and wellness. Life365 is headed by an experienced, industry recognized team, recently nominated for a 2021 Edison Award for their work in addressing COVID-19. The team's previous "Connected Health" Company was acquired by Alere (now Abbott).
For more information regarding Life365, please visit http://www.life365.health.
About White Plains Hospital
White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. Centers of Excellence include the Center for Cancer Care, The William & Sylvia Silberstein Neonatal & Maternity Center and The Ruth and Jerome A. Siegel Stroke Center. The Hospital's Flanzer Emergency Department is the busiest in Westchester County, with more than 60,000 patient visits a year. White Plains Hospital performs lifesaving emergency and elective angioplasty in its Joan and Alan Herfort, MD, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Marie Promuto Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, New Rochelle, Somers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale. The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and earned its recognition as a Top Performer for Key Quality Measures® in 2015 and 2013. The Hospital received Magnet® designation in 2012 and 2016 from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). In 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, White Plains Hospital received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades®. It is a three-time recipient of an "A" Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, for Spring 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020, and has been consistently named Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.
For more information regarding White Plains Hospital, please visit http://www.wphospital.org.
