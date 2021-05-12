(PRNewsfoto/Lifeloc Technologies)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.810 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $403 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $2.018 million and quarterly net loss of $(165) thousand, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020.  Revenue for the quarter declined 10% versus the first quarter last year, primarily from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns.

As previously reported in 2020, Lifeloc received a $465 thousand SBA guaranteed loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  These loans could be completely forgiven by the SBA if the proceeds were spent in accordance with the program rules.  Lifeloc complied with this program and applied for forgiveness in 2020, which was granted by the SBA in early 2021, with the financial benefit of the forgiveness realized in the first quarter of 2021.  The PPP program was quite successful in mitigating the negative effect of the significant demand suppression on cash flow from the pandemic while allowing Lifeloc to carefully reduce structural costs and retain critical personnel, with no compromise to our product development efforts. 

Lifeloc qualified for and received a second PPP loan of $471 thousand in Q1 of 2021.  As with the first loan, Lifeloc intends to comply with all requirements and will apply for forgiveness of this loan after the program conditions are satisfied and the application process is made available.

Our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices were introduced late in 2019.  Despite current difficult market conditions, the features (and performance) of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC-series sales.  "In January 2021 our L-series devices were certified to SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. This achievement solidifies our ability to provide advanced breath alcohol detectors to a robust market and provides a product certification that is highly regarded in the Pacific Rim," said Mark Lary, Director of Regulatory Affairs.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 protype devices began in late 2020.  Testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive, requiring additional modification before final release.  The design has been finalized with several devices now in field testing by key customers and sales release planned this year.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system with an entirely new enrollment app to automate that process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities.  Resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer built on that platform.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing.

"We look forward to the continued improvement of general business conditions, especially within our customer base.  The last year has been particularly difficult for the travel industry and law enforcement," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and coming product releases.  Additional features requested by various European law enforcement agencies are being added to the L-series platform. Together with the imminent release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R 200 devices, this should develop a healthy recurring revenue stream. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 

http://www.lifeloc.com 

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets



ASSETS















March 31,













2021





December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





2020



Cash

$

2,317,035



$

2,195,070



Accounts receivable, net



693,225





523,603



Inventories, net



2,580,148





2,498,126



Income taxes receivable



234,541





220,657



Prepaid expenses and other



98,568





77,962



      Total current assets



5,923,517





5,515,418















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:













Land



317,932





317,932



Building



1,928,795





1,928,795



Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software



569,448





569,448



Production equipment, software and space modifications



958,785





958,785



Training courses



432,375





432,375



Office equipment, software and space modifications



216,618





216,618



Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications



226,356





226,356



Research and development equipment, software and space modifications



190,818





190,818



Less accumulated depreciation



(2,341,432)





(2,277,839)



     Total property and equipment, net



2,499,695





2,563,288















OTHER ASSETS:













Patents, net



141,738





144,702



Deposits and other



164,798





164,798



Deferred taxes



149,583





148,142



     Total other assets



456,119





457,642

















     Total assets

$

8,879,331



$

8,536,348















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$

355,819



$

333,851



Term loan payable, current portion



46,612





46,936



Paycheck Protection loan payable



471,347





465,097



Customer deposits



161,465





155,295



Accrued expenses



163,719





266,266



Deferred revenue, current portion



44,154





41,053



Reserve for warranty expense



46,500





46,500



      Total current liabilities



1,289,616





1,354,998















TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and













debt issuance costs



1,266,120





1,277,531















DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion



2,325





3,177



      Total liabilities



2,558,061





2,635,706















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares













  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding



4,650,812





4,633,655



Retained earnings



1,670,458





1,266,987



      Total stockholders' equity



6,321,270





5,900,642

















      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,879,331



$

8,536,348





























LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,

REVENUES:



2021





2020



Product sales

$

1,775,447



$

1,937,866



Royalties



12,564





59,281



Rental income



21,532





21,189



Total



1,809,543





2,018,336















COST OF SALES



985,666





1,240,260















GROSS PROFIT



823,877





778,076















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



307,212





296,897



Sales and marketing



230,478





326,564



General and administrative



350,120





356,887



Total



887,810





980,348















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(63,933)





(202,272)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



465,097





-



Interest income



499





7,176



Interest expense



(13,517)





(14,131)



Total other income (expense) 



452,079





(6,955)















NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



388,146





(209,227)















BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES



15,325





43,921















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

403,471



$

(165,306)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.16



$

(0.07)















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.16



$

(0.07)















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,454,116





2,454,116

 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

5,900,642



$

6,792,221















Common stock (no shares issued during periods):













Beginning balances



4,633,655





4,603,304



Stock based compensation expense related













 to stock options



17,157





32,111



Ending balances



4,650,812





4,635,415















Retained earnings:













Beginning balances



1,266,987





2,188,917



Net income (loss)



403,471





(165,306)



Ending balances



1,670,458





2,023,611















Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,321,270



$

6,659,026

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021



2020



Net income (loss)

$

403,471



$

(165,306)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash











 provided from (used in) operating activities-















Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)



(465,097)





-



   Depreciation and amortization



66,828





97,199



   Provision for doubtful accounts, net change



-





2,000



   Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change



-





36,765



   Deferred taxes, net change



(1,441)





(9,349)



   Reserve for warranty expense, net change



-





1,000



   Stock based compensation expense related to













     stock options



17,157





32,111



Changes in operating assets and liabilities-













   Accounts receivable



(169,622)





1,201



   Inventories 



(82,022)





(286,797)



   Income taxes receivable 



(13,884)





(34,555)



   Prepaid expenses and other 



(20,606)





(120,915)



   Accounts payable 



21,968





218,563



   Customer deposits 



6,170





(29,699)



   Accrued expenses 



(102,547)





28,908



   Deferred revenue 



2,249





(4,539)





           Net cash provided from (used in)















            operating activities



(337,376)





(233,413)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property and equipment



-





(9,088)



Patent filing expense



-





(18,772)





           Net cash (used in) investing activities



-





(27,860)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)



471,347





-



Principal payments made on term loan



(12,006)





(11,391)





           Net cash provided from (used in)















            financing activities



459,341





(11,391)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



121,965





(272,664)

















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,195,070





3,185,996

















CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,317,035



$

2,913,332

















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:













Cash paid for interest

$

13,246



$

13,860



















Cash paid for income tax

$

-



$

20,063

 

