INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced the company has passed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination that certifies its information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet SOC 2 standards.The certification reaffirms the company's commitment to providing its customers the highest levels of safeguards.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 requires companies to establish and adhere to strict information security policies and procedures. The audit for the certification was conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, an independent auditing firm. The audit proves that LifeOmic consistently follows the appropriate policies and controls for secure data handling across all of its products and platforms.
"LifeOmic approached our SOC 2 efforts, as we do our platform, with a customer-centric mindset," said Jesse Kinser, chief information security officer at LifeOmic. "The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type 2 examination gives customers peace of mind knowing LifeOmic is adhering to strenuous independent standards regarding the secure management and protection of their data."
In order to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification, LifeOmic went through a multi-day technical third-party audit to review its security practices and processing of data, as well as the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data. In order to gather this information, the team utilized its own security platform, JupiterOne, a cloud security operations software. JupiterOne allows service providers like LifeOmic to automate the gathering of required evidence for SOC 2 compliance by regularly updating data.
"We focused on the most important category to our customers - security," said Erich Smith, cloud compliance manager at LifeOmic. "Customers consistently inquire about SOC 2 compliance and it was vital for us to achieve this benchmark of security operations."
The certification applies across the company's mobile applications (LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting) Precision Health Cloud and JupiterOne. LifeOmic will continue to complete Type 2 SOC 2 examinations annually to underline its continued commitment to adhering to the strict information security policies and procedures outlined.
About LifeOmic:
LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.
