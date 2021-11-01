LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeScience Technologies (LST), developer of m.Care®, one of the leading telehealth and remote patient engagement platforms in the U.S., announced today it filed a lawsuit against St. Louis-based Mercy Health (http://www.mercy.net), Mercy Virtual (http://www.mercyvirtual.net), and San Francisco-based Myia Health (http://www.myiahealth.com).
The case number is: 4:21-CV-01279-SEP. The case is LifeScience Technologies, LLC v. Mercy Health, et al.¸ and is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division.
Details of the Claim
As alleged in the complaint, the lawsuit details breach of contract, trade secret misappropriation, unjust enrichment, unfair competition, civil conspiracy, and willful and deliberate disclosure of LST's trade secrets and confidential information by Mercy Health and Mercy Virtual to a third-party competitor, Myia Health, for purposes of developing a competing virtual care software platform.
Comment From LifeScience Technologies
"As adoption of the m.Care® platform continues to grow at an accelerated rate within healthcare and related markets, we are disappointed we have to use the legal system to protect our existing contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and intellectual property rights, especially with a client with whom we have worked closely for more than seven years," said LifeScience Technologies President Steve Hendrix.
"Having worked in the healthcare technology space for over 30 years, our management team is proud of both the solutions we have created to help care teams and patients, and the high level of integrity that has defined our companies. This is the first time, in those 30 years, that we have needed to enforce our contracts and protected work product via a lawsuit. We will, however, always protect our company and our clients against willful and damaging misconduct," Hendrix continued.
"Our software and processes are, and remain, highly secure," Hendrix stated. "One of the reasons for our strong security, as evidenced by our recently completed SOC 2 Type 2 + HIPAA assessment, is the solid, non-disclosure agreement and software license agreements in place with each of our clients. If a contract breach occurs, we have a responsibility, and indeed a requirement, to pursue an injunction and relief."
m.Care®
m.Care® powers numerous visionary, forward-thinking hospitals, healthcare systems and other organizations focused on patient, member, or employee health and well-being.
The need existed to create an innovative, leading-edge technology that was very advanced 'under the covers,' but very simple and intuitive for care teams and patients to use. m.Care® provides a highly configurable and easy-to-use platform to meet its clients' specific needs and clinical protocols, enabling predictive and proactive care. Highlighted outcomes from our clients:
- Patient satisfaction rate is very high, over 98%
- Documented cost savings for the challenging critical care at-home populations, over 32%
- Reductions in readmissions, over 50%
Summary
The lawsuit claims that Mercy gave Myia access to gain knowledge and know-how regarding LST's m.Care® software, acquired a $5 Million ownership interest in Myia, then replaced LST's Software with Myia's derivative software in the Mercy vEngagement program.
