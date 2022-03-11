WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Service Center, a leading partner for technology device repair and refurbishment, has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management systems, indicating that the company meets stringent global standards for creating and maintaining exacting data security practices. Currently, Lifetime repairs and refurbishes thousands of electronic devices containing sensitive or personal data each week at its reverse logistics centers in Buffalo, NY and Riverside, CA.
"Our ISO 27001 certification showcases our company-wide commitment to information security," said Mike DeJoy, president and COO of Lifetime. "Organizations trust us to complete the repair and secure disposition of their electronic devices in a way that mitigates the threat of data exposure."
"The Certification of Lifetime to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 attests Lifetime's continuing desire to provide services of a higher quality than the competition. The involvement of its leaders in designing and implementing a single management system integrating all quality management practices was key to obtaining this certification. This commitment means that Lifetime continues to have a management system that is both efficient and meets the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard," said Ali Dincmen, Director – IT Security Services, Bureau Veritas Certification North America.
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for creating and maintaining information security management systems. As part of its certification process, Lifetime underwent a rigorous third-party audit of its network infrastructure, internal processes, and management policies for handling potentially sensitive data and information. With this new certification, Lifetime will be able to actively promote its ability to securely process devices that contain sensitive data.
"Many organizations today are required to have strict oversight of their information protection programs to guard against data breaches and other cybersecurity threats," said DeJoy. "Working with an ISO 27001 certified organization provides the confidence that their devices will be handled in a secure environment."
Lifetime, whose customers include organizations in the insurance, education, healthcare, and financial services sectors, will be subject to ongoing audits to maintain its certification.
"Our entire team came together to implement the internal processes and controls that allowed us to achieve this certification," DeJoy said. "This now gives us a significant advantage when working with partners where data security is not a luxury."
About Lifetime Service Center
Committed to responsible device lifecycle management and promotion of the Circular Economy, Lifetime Service Center provides reverse logistics solutions that include repair, refurbishment, returns management, and recycling for electronic devices. Founded in 1989, the company employs certified electronics technicians at facilities in Buffalo, NY and Riverside, CA, and serves customers in the highly regulated industries of insurance, finance, healthcare, and education.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Pam Hartfield
716.626.3244
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifetime-service-center-receives-isoiec-270012013-information-security-certification-301500740.html
SOURCE Lifetime Service Center, Inc