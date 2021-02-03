SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeVac, makers of a portable airway clearance device used in choking emergencies, announces that it has registered 100 lives saved globally. The single-use apparatus has proven to be a safe, simple, and non-invasive method for assisting a choking victim regardless of age. Easy to maneuver, those in need can even apply it on themselves to remove a lodged item.
"With choking being the fourth leading cause of accidental death, I knew there had to be a way to address this hazard in a quick, efficient matter," said Arthur Lih, the Founder and CEO of LifeVac. "As a father myself, I was heartbroken to hear of young children dying from items getting caught in their windpipes.
"I see LifeVac as a vital first aid kit to always have on hand, especially if you're a caregiver. It's as easy as place, push, and pull. It's the peace of mind so important for promptly addressing a choking incident."
According to Lih, food accounts for more than 50 percent of choking episodes with small objects such as coins, buttons, and toys accounting for other incidents.
LifeVac offers complete kits for home and on-the-go that include both adult and pediatric masks. A non-powered, non-invasive portable suction device, LifeVac is designed with a patented valve to stop any air from exiting through the mask. The valve prevents air from pushing food or objects downward. This creates a one-way suction to remove the lodged food or object. Several medical journals have peer-reviewed articles attesting to LifeVac's proven effectiveness.
The company strives to have LifeVac in homes, schools, disability organizations, restaurants, nursing homes, and airplanes to save as many lives as possible worldwide.
Free online training is offered here. For more information, visit https://lifevac.net.
About LifeVac:
LifeVac is a non-invasive, single patient portable airway clearance device used in a choking emergency. It brings the safest, simplest method to assist a choking victim. LifeVac Founder and CEO, Arthur Lih, was determined to develop the device after hearing about a woman devastated by the death of her young son. A grape had gotten lodged in the boy's windpipe and the Heimlich maneuver had failed. This led to Lih's mission to bring this life-saving apparatus to market that currently has saved 100 lives. LifeVac has offices in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, Spain, LifeVac SE, Japan, and Taiwan
Media Contact
Jami Creel, ChicExecs PR, 7607125267, jami@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE LifeVac