Airway clearance device

NESCONSET, N.Y., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the revolutionary airway clearance device (ACD), has registered its sixty-second overall life saved and its twentieth save of a child.  "We are happy and proud whenever LifeVac saves a life, but it is especially heartwarming when we hear from parents about a saved child," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac.  "LifeVac was invented due to the loss of a child and our mission continues to be total eradication of accidental choking deaths," Lih continued. "Whether it's a piece of food, a leaf or a plastic toy the most consistent feedback parents provide is that all current choking protocols failed, including abdominal thrusts and back blows. LifeVac worked as designed every time and saved the life of their child," Lih concluded.

Important facts:

  • Airway obstruction injury (suffocation) is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths among infants under age 1.
  • Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States
  • In 2015 5,051 people died from choking. 2,848 were older than 74.

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non-invasive, non-powered, portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed to clear an airway obstruction from a victim in a choking related emergency. For more information or to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.netSAVE A LIFE

