LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave, Inc., a leading health and wellness company with distribution in almost 100 countries, in partnership with cmi, a global meeting industry leader, has kicked off a dynamic virtual experience that's a network marketing first. It's called LifeWave EMPOWER! -- an eight-week personal development series featuring a world-class lineup of keynote speakers who inform, entertain, and motivate their audience to higher levels during these times of uncertainty.
"We've committed to offering something completely different to our distributors," said Jim Caldwell, VP of Marketing for LifeWave. "Since we've had to cancel all of our live events due to COVID-19, we wanted to match that energy and interaction through a virtual Zoom experience, pulling out all the stops in how these amazing speakers present their empowering information."
This virtual event is anything but a typical Zoom meeting or webinar. Hosted by Phil M. Jones, international speaker and author of the best-selling book, Exactly What to Say, the series uses music, live interaction, and mystery guests to keep the flow exciting and unexpected. It's structured so that each upcoming speaker will be "revealed" during the preceding webinar, keeping the element of surprise building for each webcast and the anticipation level high. It is designed to gain momentum along the way and rise to a crescendo by the end of the eight-week series.
As Phil Jones put it, "Knowing so many people are locked down in their homes and struggling to feel the human connection, it's a privilege to be able to use technology to keep communities together, help make new friends and allow people to use their time at home for extensive personal growth!"
According to Karen Harris, CEO of cmi, "Just because it's virtual doesn't mean it has to be boring or lacking in energy. We're offering speakers who use music, multiple cameras and angles and a little bit of magic to bring their presentations to a new level for these unprecedented times. These speakers will leave the participants energized, uplifted, and inspired to be not only better at what they do, but also better for each other and better for the world."
These webcasts give network marketers the skills they need to drive confidence, overcome fear, and increase resilience –to take their business to a new level. The content includes a broad range of powerful personal and business development training on topics such as:
- Solutions for smarter selling
- Exactly what to say to win more business and have more influence
- The power of stories and how to tell yours
- How to inspire and engage your team for maximum effectiveness
- Compelling communication in the digital age
Attendees watch, listen, and learn from the comfort of their own home. They also get a chance to interact with presenters, ask questions, and even come on as live guests. Here are just a few of the types of comments from attendees who left messages in the chatbox:
- "I am in sales and learned so much!"
- "Very well done. You hired the best in the world for us and it shows."
- "I am thrilled to be taught all of this!"
The LifeWave EMPOWER! Series runs Wednesdays at 6 pm Pacific time until June 24, 2020.
About LifeWave
LifeWave is a network marketing company offering proprietary, wearable patch technology. Their health and wellness products tap into the body's natural energy and resiliency using light to, among other things, activate stem cells. Founded by CEO and Inventor David Schmidt in 2004, LifeWave has thousands of distributors worldwide and holds more than 90 issued patents for its innovative products. LifeWave has been on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies multiple times.
About cmi
cmi is a global meeting industry leader representing an international roster of speakers who positively impact millions of people through keynote speeches, training, books and thought leadership. Founded by Karen Harris in 2001, cmi's mission is to connect audiences with thought leaders who affect positive change, move people to next-level results and empower organizations to grow in new and extraordinary ways.
