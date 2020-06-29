NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation's acclaimed documentary Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness has been selected to receive a Mental Health America 2020 Media Award. The award recognizes journalists, authors, digital platforms, media outlets, television shows, and filmmakers that have tackled mental illness and addiction issues and, in doing so, have educated, informed, and broken down stigma and shame around these issues.
"It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for such a prestigious award," said The Foundation's CEO, Kevin M. Lynch. "The power of storytelling continues to show us time and time again that it is one of our most formidable tools in removing the stigma of mental health."
Lift the Mask is The Quell Foundation's nationally acclaimed documentary used to destigmatize mental health. Through detailed interviews with subjects and examinations of their current lives, the documentary captures the struggles as well as the joys and achievements of those affected by mental health issues. The subjects "lift their masks" to reveal their inner, hidden experiences and open themselves up to the world by telling in raw detail the day-to-day reality of living with mental illness.
In conjunction with Pennsylvania State University, The Quell Foundation is leading a national study on the efficacy of film to positively influence behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs around mental health. "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" has enjoyed more than 45 screenings, with over 5,000 viewers nationwide. Quell's second film, focusing on our nation's First Responder Community, is currently in production and due for release Spring 2021.
For more information on the documentary or to host a virtual screening, go to https://thequellfoundation.org/documentary/.
All awards will be distributed during MHA's Annual Conference, September 3-4, 2020.
The Quell Foundation, Inc.
North Falmouth, MA - The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.
Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about the Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation - Tax ID 47-5127883
Media Contact:
Sarah Marshall
330-691-0218
242577@email4pr.com