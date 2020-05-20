FRISCO, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) has achieved Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL) certification for the new Harvester™ lighting system. ETL certification is a hallmark of quality control assurance that is a widely adopted global standard and a requirement for horticultural lighting systems that are destined for large scale commercial applications.
The ETL-certified Harvester™ delivers a highly optimized, true full-spectrum of light deploying CMGL's custom proprietary phosphor formula. The company's constantly improving spectral delivery maximizes photobiological efficiency for flowering plants and has garnered several awards in the cannabis sector over the years. CMGL is now primed for widespread distribution to cannabis cultivation facilities operating in both the medicinal and recreational sectors.
"The ETL certification empowers CMGL with the opportunity to sell our proprietary Harvester™ system to cultivation facilities of any size, in full compliance with the federal and/or respective state requirements," said Robert Manes, President and Chief Operating Officer, "This is a very exciting time for us and we look forward to building upon the recent closing of $4M in sales to equipment leasing firm, Forty Five Solutions, to supply the Harvester™ to their Oklahoma cannabis cultivation customers".
