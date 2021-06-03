SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Noblesville, Indiana. The new center will be part of the company's Access, Together with Lighthouse Autism Center Region, which includes a network of four centers formally known as Access Behavior Analysis. The Access, Together with Lighthouse Autism Center Region includes centers in Indianapolis, Richmond and Fishers, and soon, a fifth location in Noblesville, Indiana.
Similar to other Access centers, the newest center in Noblesville will offer a unique ABA therapy model that fuses together the sciences of ABA and speech therapy. By blending multiple research-proven therapies into one powerful solution, the Noblesville center will offer families the most complete and effective approach to autism treatment available.
"We're thrilled to expand Access' unique, highly effective model to Noblesville. This clinic will feature beautiful spaces designed by dually certified speech-language pathologists and behavior analysts to inspire communication and promote language development," said Janine Shapiro, Director of ABA & Speech Integration with Access, Together with Lighthouse Autism Center.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past nine years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana and southwestern Michigan. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse's state-of-the-art centers focus on providing intensive one-on-one ABA therapy and speech therapy services to children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: http://www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Media Contact
Maggie Gendel, Lighthouse Autism Center, 574-387-4313, maggieg@lighthouseautismcenter.com
SOURCE Lighthouse Autism Center