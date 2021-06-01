SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, recently announced its expansion into northwest Indiana coming this summer. Beginning in July, Lighthouse Autism Center will offer autism therapy services at its newest center in Valparaiso, Indiana. This will be Lighthouse Autism Center's nineteenth center in Indiana.
The Valparaiso location will provide a newly remodeled facility for children and families with autism. With therapy spaces designed to promote diverse and natural learning opportunities and an innovative playroom design, the center is unlike anything else in the area. The new location will provide autism therapy services to over 20 families and create an additional 30 jobs in the area.
Known for providing the highest quality autism therapy services in the area, children who attend Lighthouse Autism Center in Valparaiso will work on developing social skills, communication skills, daily living skills, decreasing socially significant problem behavior and more.
Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, founders of Lighthouse Autism Center and parents to a child with autism are excited to expand services into northwest Indiana. "Valparaiso has been an area we have been hoping to reach for some time. We have many families and employees who travel from Valparaiso to attend or work at our other center locations, and we could not be more excited to meet them in their own communities and begin offering these life changing autism services to others in the area."
