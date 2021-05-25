SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, opened its newest location in Niles, Michigan on Monday, May 24th. With centers in Portage and Kalamazoo, MI, this will be Lighthouse Autism Center's third center in southwest Michigan.
The newest Niles location will provide a state-of-the-art facility for children with autism. With therapy spaces designed to promote diverse and natural learning opportunities, an innovative playroom design, and an outdoor playground, the center is unlike anything else in the area. The new location will provide autism therapy services to 28 families in the community and create an additional 35 jobs in the area.
Known for their clinical excellence in the ABA industry, Lighthouse aids children in developing social skills, communication skills, daily living skills, decreasing socially significant problem behavior and more.
Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, founders of Lighthouse Autism Center and parents to a child with autism, are excited to expand services in southwestern Michigan. "It has always been our mission to bring the highest quality autism therapy services to communities in need. Niles is certainly one of those communities. Our newest center will provide an innovative space where families will not only feel welcome and safe, but their children will thrive."
To inquire about services or schedule a tour, visit https://lighthouseautismcenter.com/autism-center-in-niles-mi/ or call 269-359-0689.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Lighthouse Autism Center is an ABA therapy center operated by parents of a child with autism serving Indiana and Michigan. At Lighthouse, we have made it our mission to help children and families by providing the highest quality autism therapy services. To learn how we can help your family, call 269-359-0689 or visit us at http://www.lighthouseautismcenter.com
Maggie Gendel, Lighthouse Autism Center, 574-387-4313, maggieg@lighthouseautismcenter.com
