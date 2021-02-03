SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, LLC ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavioral Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced the acquisition of Access Behavior Analysis ("Access"), one of the most well-respected ABA providers in central Indiana. This acquisition will allow Lighthouse to further expand its regional footprint and accelerate the Company's strategy of bringing the highest-quality, center-based ABA service throughout Indiana and its contiguous states. With this acquisition, Lighthouse is now the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana.
"Access has a strong, data-driven team with impressive clinical experience and expertise. Their deep passion and reputation of providing high-quality ABA services to children with autism align perfectly with Lighthouse's mission and values," said Gregg Maggioli, Lighthouse's co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to welcome Access to the Lighthouse family."
Janine Shapiro, co-founder of Access commented that, "the operational, clinical, and moral imperatives that our organizations share will allow us to create a unique synergy that will bring the very best clinical services to children and families across Indiana and beyond."
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past nine years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana and southwestern Michigan. The Company's state-of-the-art centers focus on providing intensive one-on-one ABA therapy and speech therapy services to children with autism ages 2-18. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: http://www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Access Behavior Analysis
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Access is a center-based ABA provider that operates four centers in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Founded in 2013, Access specializes in offering an integrated therapy approach that fuses ABA and speech therapy services into one treatment from a dually-certified provider.
