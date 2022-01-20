FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Health & Wellness is excited to announce a collaboration with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, in a move that will further support the health and wellness of first responders nationwide.
AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse Health & Wellness will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse Health & Wellness Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools, information and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
The Lighthouse Health and Wellness app provides a solution for public safety to have their health and wellness resources at their fingertips. Following a rigorous review process, Lighthouse Health & Wellness is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog. Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. FirstNet stands above commercial offerings providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, including unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities enable FirstNet to help fire, EMS, EMA, law enforcement and 9-1-1 personnel save lives and protect their communities.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies have the ability to provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.
"Two years ago, we created the FirstNet Health & Wellness Coalition to integrate responder, community, industry, and academic capabilities that support the health, wellness, and readiness of America's first responders. This collaboration with Lighthouse Health & Wellness is another step in supporting that mission by bringing quality health and wellness resources curated specifically for first responders. We are excited to work closely with Lighthouse Health & Wellness to promote and enhance this work," – Dr. Anna Fitch Courie, DPN, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T
"AT&T has been a huge supporter of Lighthouse Health & Wellness from the beginning, and we are very excited to have them and the entire AT&T team behind our mission. The corporate commitment they are making to support public safety wellness is an example that we hope others will follow." - Joe Ramirez, Founder and C.E.O. of Lighthouse Health & Wellness
More Information About Lighthouse Health & Wellness: Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Steve Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 949-305-7008, press@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness