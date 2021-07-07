FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The partnership between Survive First and Lighthouse Health & Wellness strengthens and expands the individual influence of each. Lighthouse H&W supported the annual Run for Responders 5K race that Survive First proudly hosts and has already committed to help sponsor next year's event happening on January 8th, 2022. As a partner organization, Lighthouse H&W will introduce the Survive First Foundation and the work they do to all new Lighthouse H&W participating agencies. This exemplifies Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development, and distribution of health and wellness tools, information, and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies have the ability to provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection, and more.
Founded by Doug and Karen Monda, Survive First is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to reduce first responder suicide and save lives by assisting responders and their families in need of mental health support, from the impact of post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, by ensuring that they receive the mental health support they need in order to live happy and healthy lives. Survive First provides educational opportunities for first responders and their families, resources for treatment planning for active and retired first responders, financial assistance for treatment through their Treatment Assistance Fund, and opportunities for first responders and their family members to become actively engaged in their overall health and wellness.
Media Contact
Stephen Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 714-350-7670, steve@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness