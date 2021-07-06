FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cathy and Javier Bustos of "That Peer Support Couple" have partnered with Lighthouse Health & Wellness to provide culturally informed expertise in support of Lighthouse's mission to provide first responders high quality mental health resources.
That Peer Support Couple, Cathy and Javier Bustos, are certified in Law Enforcement Peer Support. Throughout their careers they have experienced many critical incidents separately and together. With four decades of law enforcement experience their mission is to help other officers and their families deal with the stress of critical incidents. They serve as Peer Support Team members at the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX for quarterly Post Critical Incident Seminars. They volunteer at National Police Week in Washington, DC, and are certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Instructors. They have also contributed their expertise in articles published in law enforcement publications. In addition to telling their own personal story Cathy and Javier have specific topics they provide resources on for the first responder community, including career survival, overcoming trauma, mindfulness, resiliency, stress management, suicide education and prevention, and more.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies can provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.
In addition to the wellness library, Lighthouse Health & Wellness produces articles and monthly email newsletters on relevant health topics and timely stories, all with the first responder audience in mind. "We are excited to be working with Cathy and Javier, experts in the field who really understand how to help first responders with so many of the challenges they face," said Emily Marchetta, Lighthouse Health & Wellness Content Manager. "We're excited to share their insight and resources with even more public safety agencies," she said.
To learn more about Lighthouse's wellness resources, upcoming content calendar, or to subscribe to our email newsletter, call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
