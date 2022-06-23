Emily Marchetta has been promoted to Director of Content & Partnerships at Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W), a move that will advance to new heights the organization's mission to provide high quality, culturally relevant wellness resources to first responders.
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emily Marchetta has been promoted to Director of Content & Partnerships at Lighthouse Health & Wellness, a move that will advance to new heights the organization's mission to provide high quality, culturally relevant wellness resources to first responders. This announcement comes at a strategic time for the organization, as Lighthouse H&W has recently begun collaborating with FirstNet, Built with AT&T®, and has many dynamic projects under way.
Since 2020 Marchetta has served as Lighthouse H&W's Content Manager, supporting the Lighthouse Library of Wellness Content, developing and launching the organization's two monthly newsletters, coordinating the Content Contributor Program, and more. She will continue to oversee these projects while expanding her influence on new initiatives.
With the recent announcement of Lighthouse H&W's collaboration with FirstNet, built with AT&T, many exciting new projects are on the horizon for Lighthouse, requiring both creative vision and an eye for detail. FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse Health & Wellness will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse H&W Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools and information that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
"Emily has been a key figure in the rapid growth of Lighthouse. In this new role, we look forward to her leading the charge as we strengthen and expand our content and partnership programs. " Joe Ramirez, Founder of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
A critical component to Lighthouse H&W's success is maintaining a constant stream of fresh content that is relevant, culturally competent, and up to date. The promotion of Marchetta to Content Director provides the organization with a seasoned content strategist who has deep expertise across several communication segments, including case studies, white papers, drip marketing campaigns, website taxonomy, journalism, PR, branding, collateral development, and more.
Prior to working at Lighthouse Health & Wellness, Marchetta served as Marketing Manager and previously Content Manager at Internet Brands. She spent over ten years with the company, specializing in content development and marketing strategy in the health vertical, including working high-profile web properties with millions of monthly views such as WebMD, SoberRecovery.com, HealthBoards.com, and JustMommies.com.
Having already developed Lighthouse H&W's Content Contributor program, composed of a growing network of high-profile content contributors who are true subject matter experts in the field of public safety wellness, expanding Marchetta's role into partner relations was a natural next step. "Having support from organizations like FirstNet provides incredible opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration," Marchetta said. "I'm thrilled to be working with organizations who share Lighthouse's mission and can have a significant positive impact on the lives of first responders nationwide. The creative possibilities are truly exciting."
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network
Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. The organization accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Beyond the technology platform, Lighthouse Health & Wellness also offers custom wellness programming and support plans that are specifically tailored to individual agency needs, and can include on-site support, coordinating speaking engagements, developing enrichment materials, peer support team training, and more. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about the organization and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
Media Contact
Joe Ramirez, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 949-305-7008, joe@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness