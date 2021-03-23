MIDDLE RIVER, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Senior Living at Hopkins Creek, an assisted living community in Baltimore, Maryland has been awarded the 2021 Reader Approved honor. The Avenue News polled readers throughout the Baltimore area to identify top quality businesses in multiple categories and Lighthouse Senior Living at Hopkins Creek was voted the best Assisted Living community through countless nominations and thousands of votes.
Lighthouse Senior Living at Hopkins Creek is located in the Middle River area of Baltimore County. Lighthouse offers a variety of services from independent living to adaptive personal assistance including memory care and respite stays. Their flexible approach allows Lighthouse to continually meet the changing needs of their residents. Lighthouse provides an environment for seniors that is secure, but also fun and exciting. Driven by a vision of excellence and caring, the staff is committed to helping seniors preserve their happiness and dignity in a stimulating and familiar environment.
"We are extremely proud to have been voted the best Assisted Living community in the area", said Lighthouse at Hopkins Creek Executive Director, Darlene Marshall. "It is a direct reflection of our high-touch customer service and caring staff here at Lighthouse that makes us the premier option for assisted living."
The Lighthouse staff members are dedicated to upholding the quality of life that seniors and their family members desire and expect. They encourage appropriate self-reliance within a supportive community. Lighthouse residents can often be found joyfully interacting with friends, family and neighbors or participating in one of the many engaging activities and events.
