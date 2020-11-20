Research collaboration using ARCUS genome editing technology will initially include three gene targets, with right to select three additional gene targets; lead program focused on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Precision will receive $100 million cash upfront and an equity investment by Lilly of $35 million; Precision also eligible to receive potential milestones up to $420 million per product, as well as tiered royalties on sales of licensed products Precision to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET