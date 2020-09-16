- Primary endpoint of viral load change from baseline at day 11 was met for one of three doses; consistent effects of viral reduction seen at earlier time points - Rate of hospitalizations and ER visits was 1.7 percent (5/302) for LY-CoV555 versus 6 percent (9/150) for placebo--a 72 percent risk reduction in this limited population - LY-CoV555 was well-tolerated across all doses with no drug-related serious adverse events reported