- The first healthy volunteer has been dosed in a Phase 1 study of JS016, the lead antibody from Lilly's collaboration with Junshi Biosciences - Junshi Biosciences is conducting its Phase 1 study in China with Lilly to imminently begin its Phase 1 study in the United States - Lilly will evaluate efficacy of JS016 as both a single agent and a combination with other antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients - Should Phase 1 results show the antibody can be safely administered, the companies will initiate Phase 2 studies to assess efficacy