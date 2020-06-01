- First patients have been dosed in a Phase 1 study of LY-CoV555, the lead antibody from Lilly's collaboration with AbCellera - The placebo-controlled study will assess safety and tolerability in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with results anticipated by the end of June - Should Phase 1 results show the antibody can be safely administered, Lilly will initiate a Phase 2 proof of concept study to assess efficacy in vulnerable populations