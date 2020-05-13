Latest Phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 registrational trial data examining Retevmo(TM) (selpercatinib) demonstrate commitment to advancing precision medicines for hard-to-treat tumor types Data on Verzenio® (abemaciclib) continue to reinforce the therapy's role in treating people with aggressive HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer Data from Phase 3 RELAY trial of CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) in metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC and final results from KEYNOTE-189 study of the ALIMTA® (pemetrexed)-KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)-platinum chemotherapy combination further strengthen heritage in lung cancer treatment