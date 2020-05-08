Lilly Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Retevmo(TM) (selpercatinib), the First Therapy Specifically for Patients with Advanced RET-Driven Lung and Thyroid Cancers

- Approved for metastatic RET fusion-positive NSCLC, advanced or metastatic RET-mutant MTC and advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer - Accelerated approval based on data from LIBRETTO-001 Phase 1/2, largest trial ever reported in patients with RET-driven cancers - Registrational data demonstrated durable objective responses and showed high intracranial response rate in patients with NSCLC that has spread to the brain