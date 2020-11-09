Lilly's neutralizing antibody bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) receives FDA emergency use authorization for the treatment of recently diagnosed COVID-19

- Bamlanivimab is authorized for treatment of recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients - U.S. government will allocate 300,000 doses of bamlanivimab to high-risk patients, with no out-of-pocket costs for the medication