Lilly's Taltz® (ixekizumab) is the First IL-17A Antagonist to Receive U.S. FDA Approval for the Treatment of Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

- Taltz is now approved to treat patients across the full axSpA spectrum, including ankylosing spondylitis (AS), also known as radiographic axSpA, and nr-axSpA -