ANTIOCH, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSite Legionella Testing (a division of Sustainable Water Solutions LLC) announced today that it has expanded capacity to double production of their alcohol-based sanitizer. The company CEO, Grant Newhouse said they are ready to ship a range of sizes, from gallon jugs on up to 275 gallon totes of their Simply Sanitizer. Bulk shipments are also available.
As it became painfully obvious that there was a growing need for effective hand and surface sanitizer in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Grant knew this was the way they could make a big difference. With his background in chemistry, Newhouse understood what was needed and directed his water testing and treatment team to shift gears and retool for the challenge at hand. Within a few days they were up and running, bottling Simply Sanitizer. In a whirlwind marketing outreach, with just the team members and their families telling everyone they knew, the orders came flooding in. It took some quick thinking, long hours and a steadfast determination to help fight the virus—but they are now on track to fulfilling orders for the duration.
The CDC has published their guidance for disinfectants: "Many studies have found that sanitizers with an alcohol concentration between 60–95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration or non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers without 60-95% alcohol 1) may not work equally well for many types of germs; and 2) merely reduce the growth of germs rather than kill them outright."
Simply Sanitizer's liquid formula is 75% alcohol by volume, making it an effective disinfectant for hands and surfaces. OnSite Legionella Testing's goal is to continue to support healthcare facilities and other essential businesses and agencies with the needed supply of virus-killing sanitizer while maintaining their ability to serve households with a product that works for keeping their families safe in the months ahead. Orders can be placed at their website onsitelegionellatesting.com, they are offering a 10% discount to all buyers, using this code: CHRISTY10P