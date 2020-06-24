CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today announced the appointment of Katie Kornel as Partner of Investor Relations. Ms. Kornel joins Linden after 15 years with Credit Suisse, where she served most recently as Managing Director in the firm's Private Fund Group.
"We are thrilled that Katie is joining Linden's growing and world-class team," commented Linden President and Managing Partner Tony Davis. "As our firm continues its growth momentum, we will remain committed to our mission of delivering operational excellence to produce sustainable, long-term growth and superb returns and building collaborative partnerships with our limited partners and our companies. Katie's insights and extensive experience partnering with global investors will further strengthen our existing limited partner relationships while we expand Linden's footprint and add new investors."
"Linden's reputation as a premier healthcare-focused investment firm has attracted broad interest from investors globally, and I am excited to join this terrific team," said Ms. Kornel. "I look forward to building on the great partnerships Tony and my new colleagues have built over the last 16 years as we broaden Linden's reach and continue to execute our proven investment strategy to create value for our companies and our investors."
During Ms. Kornel's tenure in the Credit Suisse Private Fund Group, she managed relationships across all types of investors and successfully raised capital for private equity, structured equity, private credit, and real asset vehicles across North America, Europe, and Asia. She previously held roles in equity sales and foreign exchange sales at Credit Suisse. Ms. Kornel holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University.
About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested more than $2 billion in healthcare companies and today manages nearly $3 billion of commitments, augmented by capital provided by the firm's limited partners, for larger transactions. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.