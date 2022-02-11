MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You can find Dr. Sabine Hazan's cutting edge article about gut health, "Pain and the Microbiome," in iPain Living Magazine Winter Edition. Dr. Hazan is the author of Let's Talk Sh!t: Disease, digestion and fecal transplants.

Dr. Hazan, gastroenterologist, clinical researcher and CEO of ProgenaBiome, explores the relationship between gut microbes and their effect on pain in her article "Pain and the Microbiome."  Several researchers have found the microbiomes of people suffering from pancreatic cancer, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, arthritis, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis to be distinctively different than those of their healthy counterparts.

There is evidence that bacteria-driven energy sources (metabolites) like short-chain fatty acids are linked to chronic pain and depression. Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy has been associated with low levels of the bacteria Akkermansia muciniphila. Shiro et al., in 2017, found a correlation between stool consistency and pain intensity. High levels of Streptococci have been found in fibromyalgia sufferers.

