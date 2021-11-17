BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 8 article on Medical Xpress reports on growing evidence that patients suffering from poor oral health are at significantly higher risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they also suffer from poor cardiac health. The virus responsible for COVID-19 is believed to replicate at a higher rate in the oral cavity, so patients with inflamed or bleeding gums provide easier access for the replicating virus to enter the bloodstream. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that this news only underlines what the dental community has long known already: unhealthy teeth and gums are strongly correlated with poor systemic health. To be healthy overall, patients have to take good care of their teeth by practicing great dental hygiene and visiting their dentist.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says compromising on dental hygiene is always a mistake, and patients should be brushing and flossing their teeth regularly after meals. The dental center notes that not only does this keep teeth sparkling, but also limits the ability of harmful bacteria and other contaminants to establish a harmful foothold in the mouth.
However, Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental adds that good dental hygiene habits are not enough to prevent serious oral ailments on their own; patients need to see their dentist as well. Illnesses such as severe gum disease tend to develop without noticeable symptoms, the center continues, progressing silently for weeks, months, or even years before pain or discomfort begins when left unchecked. The Southern California dentistry says a good dentist can spot the signs of these ailments before they have time to develop during a fast and routine dental checkup, noting that by taking just a few moments out of the patient's ordinary schedule, patients are saving themselves a lot of pain, frustration, time, and money down the line. On the other hand, should periodontal disease treatment become necessary, then the problem can be addressed before it gets significantly worse.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that beyond healthy teeth and gums, conscientious patients are also limiting their chances of developing serious bodily health concerns. While poor oral health is never the primary cause for conditions like heart disease and Alzheimer's disease, the office notes, it can play a significant contributing role. In taking good care of their teeth, patients are also limiting the likelihood and/or the severity of these serious health concerns.
Readers can learn more about Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental by calling (818) 975-3073 or visiting https://drbostani.com/.
Media Contact
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental, Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental, (818) 975-3073, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental