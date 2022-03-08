ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
The HIMSS annual conference is a prominent and world-renowned health information and technology event that takes place once a year. Professionals gather to connect for education, innovation and collaboration, showcasing the best in class products that are driving transformation in the space of healthcare.
During the conference, Link Labs, a leading provider of a comprehensive IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring assets, will offer personalized demonstrations of their flagship platforms, AirFinder OnSite and AirFinder Everywhere, and how they are applicable in the healthcare space.
AirFinder OnSite is Link Labs' next-generation IoT asset tracking platform for campus-based environments that dramatically improves accuracy and affordability. It is the first enterprise Real-Time Location System (RTLS) that provides accuracy to within one meter by using a Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) radio to support both Bluetooth LE and phase ranging.
AirFinder Everywhere is Link Labs' easy-to-use and affordable industrial IoT asset tracking system with cloud-based software designed for dynamic, movable assets in hybrid environments — indoors, outdoors and everywhere in-between.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Mon., Mar. 14, 2022
Location: Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, Booth #6569
To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.himss.org/global-conference.
To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.
About Link Labs
Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Link Labs), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
