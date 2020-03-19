PHOENIX, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Wallstreet Journal's recent article, "Whether You're Tested for Coronavirus Depends on Where You Live," Linked Enterprises got together with industry experts to provide Mobile Testing/Collection Facilities. These facilities can provide healthcare and emergency response organizations a safe, secure, comfortable place to test for the Coronavirus, collect and store samples.
Linked Enterprises modules begin life as shipping containers and are re-purposed into modern yet cost-effective collection stations. They are rugged right off the line, solid steel mobile facilities that we turn into custom state-of-the-art testing/collection facilities. They are a safe, secure, efficient way to get temporary facilities up quickly that can be relocated in hours, or stay put for decades.
Working with the Interim Guidelines for Collecting, Handling, and Testing Clinical Specimens from Persons for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Linked Enterprises has designed and built Mobile Testing/Sample Collection Facilities for use by medical and emergency services.
Included/Specs:
- Isolated space for testing or treatment
- Medical grade refrigeration for samples
- Medical grade freezer for samples that cannot go out the same day
- Automated electrical, climate control, ventilation, plumbing, and safety features that meet or exceed industry standards.
Features/Benefits:
- Easy to scale up or down as the mission or scope changes.
- Delivered ready to be dropped, stocked and operational within hours.
- Facilities when and where you need them.
- Part of a full facility product line including: Distribution Centers, Mobile Isolation Wards, living quarters, restrooms, hazmat storage, mobile offices, storage rooms, freezers, and more
- Ready to mobilize.
About Linked Enterprises
At Linked Enterprises, we work with you to engineer robust, weatherproof shipping containers into customized offices, storage rooms, freezers, living quarters, shower/restroom facilities, vaults, and more.
For demanding environments such as laboratories, clean rooms, and hazmat storage, we custom-build and install automated electrical, climate control, ventilation, plumbing, and safety features that meet professional industry standards and local code requirements.
We can provide multiple-container solutions to meet any floor plan or accommodate expansion. Your finished facility is delivered in plug-and-play condition – no need to assemble components. Linked Enterprises has Architects, Mechanical and Electrical engineers on staff to help assist in any building code interpretations that you may encounter in your build. Linked Enterprises is your partner in building customized facility solutions quickly and cost-effectively, giving you a competitive edge in today's fast-moving business environment.
https://linkedenterprises.com
Phoenix, Arizona
Founded: 2009
Privately Owned
Employees: 12, Linked Equipment (sister company): 7
Industry: Construction
Product: commercial buildings, affordable housing
To learn more about Linked Enterprises, and the services they provide, visit their website: Linked Enterprises, and the product page: Mobile Testing
Notes for the editor: For more information, at Linked Enterprises please get in touch with Mark Pike, Founder/President at Linked Enterprises' headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. He can be reached at (602) 314-6020, or by mail at 3454 E Illini St, Phoenix, AZ 85040.
Please direct all email enquiries to info@linkedenterprises.com
Media Contact:
Karl Foust
236320@email4pr.com
602-314-6020