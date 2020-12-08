SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that an independent contractor posted on Lipocine's website (www.lipocine.com), without authorization from Lipocine, statements suggesting that TLANDO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). TLANDO has not received final approval from the FDA. Upon learning of the unauthorized posting to its website, Lipocine deleted the incorrect posting.

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.