In this free webinar, learn about optimizing liquid biopsy workflow for better assay sensitivity with multianalyte applications. The featured speaker will discuss the multianalyte use of the PAXgene Blood circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) Tube (RUO) for plasma extraction as part of a liquid biopsy workflow. The speaker will also discuss the need for blood stabilization for ccfDNA analysis and impact on assay sensitivity.
TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) and to some extent circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from blood are routinely used as analytes in liquid biopsy cancer research applications, circulating cell-free RNA (ccfRNA) has recently also gained relevance for biomarker studies. The combination of insights from different analytes promises an increase in the understanding of molecular processes in tumor biology. However, there are challenges to overcome in the preanalytical workflow such as defining suitable blood collection tubes for optimal assay sensitivity.
In this presentation, the featured speaker shows the multianalyte use of the PAXgene Blood ccfDNA Tube (RUO) for plasma extraction as part of a liquid biopsy workflow.
Join this webinar to learn more about optimizing liquid biopsy workflow for better assay sensitivity with multianalyte applications.
Join Dr. Andrea Huxhold, Senior Global Market Manager (PreAnalytiX) and Co-Author of presented publication on assay sensitivity, QIAGEN/PreAnalytiX, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Liquid Biopsy Workflow Optimization for Improved Assay Sensitivity and Multianalyte Applications of Cell-Free RNA, DNA and CTCs.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks