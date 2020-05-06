EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Liquid I.V., the wellness brand known for their clean ingredient electrolyte drink mixes, transitioned their Events & Partnerships department into an in-house CV-19 task force, utilizing previously allocated servings for festivals like Coachella and partnerships like UCLA Athletics. Within the first month the newly formed CV-19 Medical Response Initiative donated over 844,000 servings of Liquid I.V. to frontline healthcare professionals and first responders.
Since then, the brand has nearly tripled their CV-19 donations by partnering with outside organizations such as Operation Gratitude, Direct Relief, MAP International, SAHF, Food for the Poor, L.A. Food Bank, the Los Angeles Unified School District, Meals on Wheels, and over 2,300 hospitals. In total, they have donated over 2 million servings to CV-19 relief.
"We have a longstanding partnership with Operation Gratitude," said Sean Lavin, Liquid I.V.'s V.P. of Mission. "By joining the coalition, we're doing our best to ensure we can get Liquid I.V. into the hands of as many military service members as possible."
Liquid I.V. is a founding partner of Operation Gratitude's ongoing Coalition to Support COVID-19 Frontline Responders, which also includes such brands as Starbucks, Prudential, Veterans United and Mars Wrigley.
In a statement released on April 8th, Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of Operation Gratitude and retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel, said of the coalition:
"As we have all seen recently, the world can turn upside down in a matter of days. One thing we can always count on during a crisis is our military and first responders on the frontlines. While they continue to serve, we will continue to support them with the help of this coalition. Together, we will deliver millions of critically needed items and letters of appreciation globally to Deployed Troops, and all across the country to First Responders, National Guardsmen, and health care professionals who need it most."
"We get a lot of clients who ask us for bottled water because their tap water doesn't taste good. We can't carry bottled water for them, so this will be huge. This will get them to drink water and stay hydrated," Veronica Dover, Executive Director, Meal on Wheels LA shared. "This is a great product for clients."
Brandin Cohen, Founder and CEO of Liquid I.V., shared in a recent video interview, "It might be a little cliché, but wow does it hold true right now - tough times don't last, tough people do. We are facing real adversity as humans. But I know we will make it through to the other side and we will make it through even stronger."
About Liquid I.V.
Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients rapidly into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 5M servings to people in need around the globe.
Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 20,000 doors across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods Market, Target, Amazon, GNC, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, Hudson News, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.