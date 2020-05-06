- Last month, Liquid I.V., known for its breakthrough electrolyte drink mix transformed their Events & Partnerships Department into an internal COVID-19 Medical Response Initiative, donating 844,000 servings of product directly to healthcare workers - Since then, the brand has nearly tripled it's giveback, donating over 2 million servings to COVID-19 relief, reaching over 2,000 hospitals on the frontlines and partnering with relief organization like Operation Gratitude, Direct Relief, Meals on Wheels, MAP International, and Food for the Poor, among others, which serve vulnerable populations - The medical response initiative garnered over 7,000 individual requests. In total, the campaign has reached over 30M people on Social Media - Liquid I.V. products use a proprietary formula, Cellular Transport Technology®, to enhance rapid absorption of water and functional ingredients into the bloodstream, helping people hydrate 2-3x faster than water alone