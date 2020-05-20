CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lira Style, a Chicago-based medical device company for aesthetics, announces the launch of its newest platform, the Cervello. The device offers clinically proven laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with a combination of 755 Alexandrite, 808 Diode, and 1064 long pulsed YAG.
Lira Style will introduce the Cervello during the launch party, showcasing the technological advantages with live patient demonstrations.
The Cervello offers speed, efficacy, and virtually pain-free treatments with a max-cooling system to -5 degrees Celsius. Compact and portable, the device is the perfect addition to a medspa, medical office, or dermatology practice, offering quick return on investment, with no consumables.
Chicago Showroom
730 Franklin Street
Chicago IL 60654
About Lira Style
Lira Style, a Chicago-based medical device company for aesthetics, provides solutions and advanced technologies that revolutionize existing treatment methods. For more information visit or call: www.lirastyle.com or 1-800-941-1018.