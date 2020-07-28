BALTIMORE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithuanian Trade Council, a non-profit organization, now offers COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) through its online platform at LithuanianMarketplace.com, a business-to-business website connecting buyers and sellers to facilitate international purchases. Items currently available on the marketplace site include isolation gowns, coveralls, face shields and a variety of face masks.
Lori V. Gagnon, Chief Operations Officer of the Lithuanian Trade Council, says the Republic of Lithuania realizes the devastating impact of COVID-19 on healthcare professionals with shortages of PPE.
Lithuania has a long history of garment manufacturing, and the government has been working with manufacturers. Rolandas Kriščiūnas, Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States of America, states, "I am glad that Lithuanian companies are able to adapt to the fast-changing world and to reshape their supply chains. Manufacturing of a number of new PPE products has been started in Lithuania just months ago. But already a couple of weeks ago, in solidarity with our American friends in coping with challenges caused by COVID-19, the Lithuanian government has decided to donate PPE products to some Pennsylvania institutions. First shipment is to arrive in Pennsylvania on the 21st of July. We hope that these products will help to keep hospital personnel safer and we will overcome these difficulties together."
Daina Kleponė, Managing Director of Enterprise Lithuania adds that, "Since mid-March, when quarantine was announced in Lithuania, we noticed that more and more Lithuanian companies are reorienting their production, starting to produce PPE and can offer their surplus to other countries. Now Lithuanian companies can manufacture protective face masks and respirators, disinfectants, face shields, coveralls, shoe covers, and other essential PPE and export to foreign countries, including USA." Enterprise Lithuania is an entrepreneurship and export development agency in Lithuania, established by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation.
Mrs. Gagnon stresses the Lithuanian Trade Council's desire to help in this critical venture by leveraging the LithuanianMarketplace.com. "We felt it was important to launch a dedicated category of PPE to make the world a safer place. As we hear that healthcare workers across Arizona, Florida, California and other states, struggle to find PPE supplies, we wanted to make these supplies available through a digital catalogue for sourcing expedited PPE shipments."
"Furthermore," Gagnon underscores, "we waived all fees and agreements to fast-track getting PPE products onto the site so that medical facilities and frontline workers have expedited access to what Lithuania has to offer."
Lithuanian Trade Council, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Baltimore, Maryland, established to expand trade between Lithuania and the United States by facilitating global exports through LithuanianMarketplace.com. The organization is dedicated to serving the Lithuanian community and charities. The website offers industrial products, food and beverage, home and garden, personal care, pet supplies and more. The LithuanianMarketplace.com site was launched in 2018 and is visited monthly from purchasers and other interest parties around the globe. See https://www.lithuaniantradecouncil.com and https://www.lithuanianmarketplace.com to keep abreast of all updates.