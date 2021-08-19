ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Sprouts, a trusted network of New England preschools and child care centers, is set to co-host a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic with the City of Lawrence from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm this Friday, August 20, outside of their Andover/South Lawrence location (20 Ballard Way, Lawrence, MA).
The steady rise of COVID cases due to the Delta variant has many communities on edge – particularly families with young children who remain ineligible for the vaccine. So teachers and leaders at Little Sprouts Andover decided to use this difficult time to create an opportunity to come together as a community to help further protect more at-risk unvaccinated children.
"We say all of the time at Little Sprouts that we care for the children in our school as if they are our own," says Kate Cannella, Executive Director of Little Sprouts Andover. "Everyone who works here is dedicated to helping all children live their fullest, happiest, and healthiest lives. When times are tough, all we want to do is help, to do something that makes a positive change, and right now, this is an important and positive action we can take."
Hosted directly outside the school at 20 Ballard Way in Lawrence, MA, the event is not restricted to residents of Lawrence; any eligible unvaccinated individual is invited to arrive without an appointment and receive their vaccine quickly, safely, and effectively.
"Fortunately, the COVID vaccine has been easier to obtain in recent months," says Alison Boucher, Director of Operations, Little Sprouts. "We hope that this Friday's clinic at our school can provide an important reminder to all adults in our community: you're not only adding a level of protection for yourself, you're helping to further protect all of our children too."
About Little Sprouts
Little Sprouts is an award-winning network of experienced, engaged, and compassionate early educators dedicated to making lasting, positive differences for children and families. Our expert teachers and directors deliver high-quality care and essential early education to thousands of children in our Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, our Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and our Heartworks, STEAMworks & Loveworks schools and centers in Vermont. Our play-based curriculum and commitment to practicing NAEYC's Anti-Bias Early Education support healthy childhood development and model the power of responsive relationships across all of our schools and communities. For more information, visit littlesprouts.com.
