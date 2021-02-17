LAWRENCE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Little Sprouts, LLC, a network of New England preschools and childcare centers, surveyed its staff and discovered close to 30% of employees were struggling with their decisions to receive the COVID vaccine, the organization decided to play to their greatest strength: education.
Within a day of sharing the survey findings, Little Sprouts leaders began reaching out to local experts within the public health and medical fields to help launch a digital "COVID Vaccination Education" series. The series consists of weekly webinars between those working on the frontlines of science and medicine and those working on the frontlines of early education - uniting two unique teams of our region's essential workers.
The series kicked off last week with a virtual event hosted by Little Sprouts executives and Dr. Joseph Fauver, an epidemiologist from the Yale School of Public Health, attended by nearly 100 teachers and school leaders. A second event will occur tomorrow night, Thursday, February 18 at 6:00 with Dr. Alain Chaoui, the past President of the Massachusetts Medical Society who is currently practicing family medicine.
David Post, CEO of Little Sprouts, is encouraged and inspired that those in medicine, science, and public health are so willing to give back to the field of early education by donating their time to this educational effort:
"Through my 25+ years of supporting childcare professionals, I have gained a deep understanding of the power of responsive relationships, trusted guidance, and open communication," says Mr. Post. "Amidst this pandemic, our teachers and school directors continue to provide nurturing spaces and conditions for our children to learn, thrive, and grow. No one has come through this time unscathed. Our staff has learned how to help ease children's concerns and make it okay to ask their questions and feel their feelings about COVID. The willingness and compassion of public health officials like Dr. Fauver and Dr. Chaoui to provide these very same spaces for childcare professionals is a beautiful example of essential workers coming together for the good of all of our communities."
During this time of continued infection and pandemic fatigue, Little Sprouts plans to keep modeling the power of resilience and community teamwork through their "COVID Vaccination Education" series. A recording of the Little Sprouts webinar with Dr. Fauver can be seen here, and an infographic containing high-level takeaways from the conversation can be accessed here.
About Little Sprouts, LLC
As the U.S. division of the Babilou Groupe, Little Sprouts, LLC is an award-winning network of childcare centers and preschools in New England. Little Sprouts provides early education and care for thousands of children in Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and Heartworks Preschools, STEAMworks Preschool, and Loveworks Childcare Centers in Vermont. We inspire learning, curiosity, and joy through our child-centered approach and play-based curriculum. For more information, visit littlesprouts.com.
