BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Sprouts, LLC, a network of New England child care centers and preschools, will now require their workforce (approx. 800 early educators, school directors, and other professionals) to participate in COVID vaccinations or show proof of a weekly negative PCR test.
This morning, in a letter from David Post, CEO of Little Sprouts, LLC, employees, and enrolled families received notice of the company's new COVID Precaution Policy, which requires employees to have at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine by Monday, September 13, or participate in weekly COVID testing.
"As the COVID threat has evolved, so have our policies designed to prioritize safety," Post wrote. "There is nothing more central to our mission and values than the health and well-being of children and staff. While the pandemic has made it impossible to know for sure what will happen next, we resolved early on in 2020 to stay informed, to follow the science, and simply take the next right step. Trusted health and medical officials now agree that protecting unvaccinated children starts with surrounding them with vaccinated adults or, barring vaccinations, those who test negative for the virus. Our next right step is clear. Our COVID Precaution Policy prioritizes the safety of our unvaccinated children in our schools and throughout our communities."
The policy outlines that employees who do not provide proof of vaccination or abstain from vaccinations due to established medical and/or religious reasons will need to participate in weekly COVID PCR tests. In addition, employees will need to submit their negative test results before arriving for work the following week.
Post concluded in his letter to families and staff with an unwavering commitment to health and safety. "Taking this step now helps to ensure more safe places for our children, and it models a cooperative and proactive approach to taking care of one another at school and in our communities."
Little Sprouts is an award-winning network of experienced, engaged, and compassionate early educators dedicated to making lasting, positive differences for children and families. Our expert teachers and directors deliver high-quality care and essential early education to thousands of children in our Little Sprouts schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, our Building Blocks Early Learning Centers in Connecticut, and our Heartworks, STEAMworks & Loveworks schools and centers in Vermont. Our play-based curriculum and commitment to practicing NAEYC's Anti-Bias Early Education support healthy childhood development and model the power of responsive relationships across all of our schools and communities. For more information, visit littlesprouts.com.
