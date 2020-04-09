SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care, a highly regarded pediatric urgent care provider with 13 clinics around San Antonio, New Braunfels and Dallas, announces the addition of telemedicine and enhanced measures to make all clinics safe for both patients and staff members. "All our locations remain safe and open late with extended hours seven days a week," said Dr. Thomas Spurgat, CEO of the company. "Additionally, I am pleased to announce that we now offer virtual visits with access to our providers via telemedicine to determine if you should bring your child to one of our facilities."
At the moment, Little Spurs will not see patients at risk of COVID-19 nor will they be performing COVID-19 testing. They will refer patients out who need testing. As a further precaution, Little Spurs will require all patients over age 4 with cough, fever, shortness of breath or tachypnea to wear a face mask.
Little Spurs has implemented the following services and protocols:
- Telemedicine visits with Little Spurs providers in both English and Spanish.
- All staff members will wear protective eye wear and face masks during all patient encounters. Staff members will be also screened for cough and fever prior to the clinic opening and will be sent home if they present with symptoms.
- Recommend families to refer to the Little Spurs website to schedule an in-person or telemedicine visit. The website also shows current clinic wait times.
- Enhanced decontamination and cleaning procedures.
- Ready access to state health authorities to answer any questions and receive relevant information.
At this time Little Spurs recommends everyone stay in their homes unless necessary and to practice social distancing and safe hygiene. Little Spurs also recommends children be kept away from vulnerable populations who are especially affected by COVID-19.
About Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care
Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care opened in 2006 in San Antonio, Texas. With 13 locations in San Antonio and Dallas, Little Spurs is open seven days a week with extended evening hours and see walk-in patients or through an online check in system. Little Spurs has treated over 800,000 children and young adults over the past 14 years. Little Spurs accepts most commercial insurance and Medicaid plans. More information about Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care can be found at www.littlespurspedi.com.