CROWN POINT, Ind., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Steps Pediatric Therapy has opened a new location in Crown Point, Indiana. The clinic is located at 11496 Broadway and began offering pediatric physical therapy and occupational therapy services to patients on March 1.
Julie Hesch – a certified and licensed physical therapist with a doctorate in physical therapy from Northwestern University – is the director of the Crown Point clinic. Hesch was born and raised in Crown Point and recently moved back after a decade in Chicago to be closer to friends and family and expand Little Steps.
"I'm eager to become part of the Crown Point community again and serve families in the place where I grew up," Hesch said. "When I moved back, I realized it would be a great location for Little Steps to grow and help more children in need of pediatric therapy services."
Hesch is working on two programs – a "music and movers" class and a physical therapy and play date class for new parents – to offer at the new location in addition to physical and occupational therapy. Little Steps recently hired a pediatric occupational therapist for the Crown Point site who's also interested in developing programming. The clinic will offer speech therapy and additional programs in the future as Little Steps continues to grow.
To reach as many children as possible, Little Steps has opened a number of new locations in recent years – including clinics in Willowbrook, Chicago, Highland Park, Wilmette and Glenview in Illinois. The pediatric therapy provider also serves patients outside of the Midwest through their sister company, Little Steps Florida LLC.
For more information about the Little Steps Crown Point clinic, please contact Julie Hesch at 219-213-2222 or crownpoint@littlestepspt.com.
To learn more about other Little Steps locations and the services they offer, please call 847-707-6744 or email info@littlestepspt.com.
About Little Steps
Little Steps Pediatric Therapy is a privately-owned company composed of pediatric professionals focused on delivering physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy to children of all ages. To reach as many patients as possible, we provide therapeutic treatment from clinics in Chicago, Glenview, Highland Park, Wilmette and Willowbrook in Illinois. We also offer services beyond the Chicago area via our clinic in Crown Point, Indiana and our sister company, Little Steps Florida LLC. Our team is determined to provide comprehensive and educational care to change the lives of children one step at a time. To learn more, visit littlestepspt.com.
For more information about Little Steps Crown Point contact:
Julie Hesch
219-213-2222
Media Contact
Julie Hesch, Little Steps Pediatric Therapy, 219-213-2222, crownpoint@littlestepspt.com
SOURCE Little Steps Pediatric Therapy