BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LivAgeWell, an integrative health and wellness platform by Dr. Mani Kukreja, offers a full-range of consultation and advisory support to achieve wellness and lifestyles goals. Dr. Mani's practice is based on using a holistic approach by addressing the root causes of illness and aging by implementing healthy nutrition, stress management, detoxification, and lifestyle changes into daily routines.
In these extraordinary times of uncertainty, anxiety, and stress, taking care of your immunity is more important than ever. LivAgeWell has developed the #21dayimmunityreset course to help optimize physical immunity, strengthen mental resilience and adapt to the new normal and beyond. According to Dr. Mani, "The underlying cause of stress, fatigue, hormonal imbalance, indigestion, chronic infection and brain fog could well be due to a dysfunctional immune system.
The immune system is the first and last line of defense in the human body. A weak immune system hosts numerous diseases and illnesses, therefore it is very important to understand, what immune system does, how it works, and what its individual components are. With the right knowledge and tools to implement balanced nutrition, exercise, quality sleep, and emotional resilience, you can make the right choices in your journey to health and wellness."
The #21dayimmunityreset course consists of 7 modules that cover everything from the basics of immune system and balanced nutrition to quality sleep and mindfulness & emotional wellbeing. Subscribers will also receive a 21-day meal plan to help reset and integrate immune-boosting foods accompanied by Dr. Mani's favorite breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes. In addition subscribers will receive a 45+ page downloadable course book, and 15% off personalized one-on-one consultations with the integrative health and wellness expert.
Media Contact
Mani Kukreja, Livagewell, +1 205-540-2540, mani@livagewell.net
SOURCE Livagewell