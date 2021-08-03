PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LivBar, a leader in real food snacking, launched the LivBar Nutrition Collective program to provide support to registered dietitians (RDs), the practitioners most trained in empowering people to live healthier lives through optimal nutrition.
The nutrition bar aisle is anything but nutritious these days. Candy giants continue to mislead consumers by packaging products as health food, which are mostly laden with sugar, artificial additives, and preservatives. LivBar is partnering with RDs nationwide to shine a light on these issues and provide a real food solution for those looking to live healthy, eat organic, and take advantage of the power of superfoods.
The chorus of "What should I eat?" is heard by RDs every day. LivBar admires these health heroes and are in alignment with their mission to provide expert advice, nutrition education and support to Americans looking to become their own health hero.
Members of the LivBar Nutrition Collective are credentialed experts in nutrition and their areas of focus range from clinical to nutritional communication on topics like women's health, sport's nutrition, and general wellness/prevention. These experts receive exclusive perks, such as client resources, educational learning opportunities, and product discounts.
"The healthy choice shouldn't be so complicated," said Wade Brooks, LivBar CEO. "We're honored to collaborate with a community of RDs who share in our work of empowering people to choose what's good for their body."
Click here to learn more or apply to the LivBar Nutrition Collective.
LivBar works diligently to push the status quo by:
- quietly donating bars to healthcare workers during the turbulent pandemic;
- challenging the industry to banish plastic wrappers;
- achieving globally trusted Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification;
- going certified gluten-free and kosher.
LivBars are currently available in thousands of stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme, and Bristol Farms. They are also available online direct from the LivBar website (http://www.livbar.com), as well as Amazon Prime and Amazon Subscribe and Save. LivBar is distributed nationally through UNFI, KeHE, Core-Mark, McLane, and DPI Specialty Foods.
About LivBar
LivBar empowers health-conscious consumers to eat organic and nourish the planet. LivBar is innovating the nutrition bar category by manufacturing at their own solar-powered facility and using the industry's only home compostable wrapper. Every bar is USDA certified organic, low-allergen, plant-based, made with superfood immunity supporting ingredients, and baked, giving it a crunchy and chewy texture. Founded in 2012 by Jan Johansen, nutrition and fitness expert, LivBar is produced and manufactured in Salem, Oregon. For more information about LivBar, visit LivBar.com, The LivBar Media Center, or social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, & LinkedIn.
